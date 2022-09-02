Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sputtering targets and evaporation materials are target materials which are used to deposit thin films or layer of a solid target material on desired substrate by employing various methods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Material Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials include ENEOS Holdings(JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation), Plansee Group, Tosoh Corporation, Umicore(Umicore Thin Film Products AG), Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd, Soleras Advanced Coatings, ULVAC, Inc. and Materion Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Material Type
Pure Metals
Isotope
Alloys
Compounds
Others
by Evaporation Method
Thermal Evaporation
Electron-beam Evaporation
Vacuum Evaporation
Reactive Evaporation
Others
by Sputtering Method
DC Sputtering
Reactive Sputtering
RF Sputtering
Ion Assisted Sputtering
Magnetron Sputtering
Gas Flow Sputtering
Others
Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Dentistry
Fine Art Materials
Agriculture
Electronics
Industiral
Energy
Optics
Others
Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ENEOS Holdings(JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation)
Plansee Group
Tosoh Corporation
Umicore(Umicore Thin Film Products AG)
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd
Soleras Advanced Coatings
ULVAC, Inc.
Materion Corporation
Nichia Corporation
China Rare Metal Material Co., Ltd
Grinm Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.(GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sputtering Targets and Evaporation Materia
