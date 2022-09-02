Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oilfield drilling fluid additives is materials added to a drilling fluid to perform one or more specific functions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Fluid Formation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives include Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.), Dow, Innospec Inc., Tetra Technologies, Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd., Croda International Plc and Stepan Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Fluid Formation

Water Based

Oil Based

Synthetic Based

by Type

Fluid Viscosities

Alkalinity Control

Emulsifiers

Pipe Freeing Agent/Spotting Fluid

Scavengers

Biocides

Dispersants

Defoamers

Others

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas Industry

Bore Wells

Others

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.)

Dow

Innospec Inc.

Tetra Technologies, Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Stepan Company

Flotek Industries, Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

