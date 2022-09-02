Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Human Body Temperature Detection Camera market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Human Body Temperature Detection Camera market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Human Body Temperature Detection Camera market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Segment by Type

Handheld Camera

Fixed Camera

Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Segment by Application

Transport and Travel

Educational Place

Government Building

Others

The report on the Human Body Temperature Detection Camera market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

IRay Technology

AMETEK Land

D-Link International

Honeywell

Globus Infocom

ACTi

Clearway

PROMAX

Dermalog

Teledyne FLIR

Hikvision

Mobotix

Opgal Optronic Industries

SATIR

Silent Sentinelhttps

Hytera Communication

Vmukti

ZKTeco

Videcon

Vicon

Bosch

InfraTec

ULIRVISION

Workswell

Infrared Cameras

EVPU Defence

Visiotech

HGH

Suprema

Axis Communications

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Human Body Temperature Detection Camera market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Body Temperature Detection Camera with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Human Body Temperature Detection Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IRay Technology

7.1.1 IRay Technology Corporation Information

7.1.2 IRay Technology Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 IRay Technology Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 IRay Technology Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.1.5 IRay Technology Recent Development

7.2 AMETEK Land

7.2.1 AMETEK Land Corporation Information

7.2.2 AMETEK Land Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AMETEK Land Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AMETEK Land Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.2.5 AMETEK Land Recent Development

7.3 D-Link International

7.3.1 D-Link International Corporation Information

7.3.2 D-Link International Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 D-Link International Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 D-Link International Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.3.5 D-Link International Recent Development

7.4 Honeywell

7.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.4.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Honeywell Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Honeywell Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.5 Globus Infocom

7.5.1 Globus Infocom Corporation Information

7.5.2 Globus Infocom Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Globus Infocom Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Globus Infocom Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.5.5 Globus Infocom Recent Development

7.6 ACTi

7.6.1 ACTi Corporation Information

7.6.2 ACTi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ACTi Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ACTi Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.6.5 ACTi Recent Development

7.7 Clearway

7.7.1 Clearway Corporation Information

7.7.2 Clearway Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Clearway Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Clearway Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.7.5 Clearway Recent Development

7.8 PROMAX

7.8.1 PROMAX Corporation Information

7.8.2 PROMAX Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PROMAX Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PROMAX Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.8.5 PROMAX Recent Development

7.9 Dermalog

7.9.1 Dermalog Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dermalog Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dermalog Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dermalog Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.9.5 Dermalog Recent Development

7.10 Teledyne FLIR

7.10.1 Teledyne FLIR Corporation Information

7.10.2 Teledyne FLIR Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Teledyne FLIR Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Teledyne FLIR Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.10.5 Teledyne FLIR Recent Development

7.11 Hikvision

7.11.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hikvision Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hikvision Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hikvision Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Products Offered

7.11.5 Hikvision Recent Development

7.12 Mobotix

7.12.1 Mobotix Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mobotix Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mobotix Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mobotix Products Offered

7.12.5 Mobotix Recent Development

7.13 Opgal Optronic Industries

7.13.1 Opgal Optronic Industries Corporation Information

7.13.2 Opgal Optronic Industries Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Opgal Optronic Industries Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Opgal Optronic Industries Products Offered

7.13.5 Opgal Optronic Industries Recent Development

7.14 SATIR

7.14.1 SATIR Corporation Information

7.14.2 SATIR Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SATIR Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SATIR Products Offered

7.14.5 SATIR Recent Development

7.15 Silent Sentinelhttps

7.15.1 Silent Sentinelhttps Corporation Information

7.15.2 Silent Sentinelhttps Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Silent Sentinelhttps Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Silent Sentinelhttps Products Offered

7.15.5 Silent Sentinelhttps Recent Development

7.16 Hytera Communication

7.16.1 Hytera Communication Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hytera Communication Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hytera Communication Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hytera Communication Products Offered

7.16.5 Hytera Communication Recent Development

7.17 Vmukti

7.17.1 Vmukti Corporation Information

7.17.2 Vmukti Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Vmukti Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Vmukti Products Offered

7.17.5 Vmukti Recent Development

7.18 ZKTeco

7.18.1 ZKTeco Corporation Information

7.18.2 ZKTeco Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 ZKTeco Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 ZKTeco Products Offered

7.18.5 ZKTeco Recent Development

7.19 Videcon

7.19.1 Videcon Corporation Information

7.19.2 Videcon Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Videcon Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Videcon Products Offered

7.19.5 Videcon Recent Development

7.20 Vicon

7.20.1 Vicon Corporation Information

7.20.2 Vicon Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Vicon Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Vicon Products Offered

7.20.5 Vicon Recent Development

7.21 Bosch

7.21.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.21.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Bosch Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Bosch Products Offered

7.21.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.22 InfraTec

7.22.1 InfraTec Corporation Information

7.22.2 InfraTec Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 InfraTec Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 InfraTec Products Offered

7.22.5 InfraTec Recent Development

7.23 ULIRVISION

7.23.1 ULIRVISION Corporation Information

7.23.2 ULIRVISION Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 ULIRVISION Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 ULIRVISION Products Offered

7.23.5 ULIRVISION Recent Development

7.24 Workswell

7.24.1 Workswell Corporation Information

7.24.2 Workswell Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Workswell Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Workswell Products Offered

7.24.5 Workswell Recent Development

7.25 Infrared Cameras

7.25.1 Infrared Cameras Corporation Information

7.25.2 Infrared Cameras Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Infrared Cameras Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.25.5 Infrared Cameras Recent Development

7.26 EVPU Defence

7.26.1 EVPU Defence Corporation Information

7.26.2 EVPU Defence Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 EVPU Defence Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 EVPU Defence Products Offered

7.26.5 EVPU Defence Recent Development

7.27 Visiotech

7.27.1 Visiotech Corporation Information

7.27.2 Visiotech Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Visiotech Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Visiotech Products Offered

7.27.5 Visiotech Recent Development

7.28 HGH

7.28.1 HGH Corporation Information

7.28.2 HGH Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 HGH Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 HGH Products Offered

7.28.5 HGH Recent Development

7.29 Suprema

7.29.1 Suprema Corporation Information

7.29.2 Suprema Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Suprema Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Suprema Products Offered

7.29.5 Suprema Recent Development

7.30 Axis Communications

7.30.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

7.30.2 Axis Communications Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Axis Communications Human Body Temperature Detection Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Axis Communications Products Offered

7.30.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

