Waterproof Coiled Material Market 2022

Waterproof Coiled Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Coiled Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

SBS/APP Modified Bitumen Waterproof Coiled Material

Polymer Waterproof Coiled Material

Self-adhesive Waterproof Coiled Material

Segment by Application

Civil Building

Municipal Engineering

Real Estate Construction Project

Others

By Company

Sika AG

Johns Manville

Dow Inc

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

GAF

Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing Incorporated

CHRYSO SAS

Soprema

Oriental Yuhong

Changsha Shenyu Group

Nan Pao Resins Chemical

Guangdong Keshun

Suzhou Institute

SKSHU

Zhuzhou Feilu

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Coiled Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 SBS/APP Modified Bitumen Waterproof Coiled Material

1.2.3 Polymer Waterproof Coiled Material

1.2.4 Self-adhesive Waterproof Coiled Material

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Civil Building

1.3.3 Municipal Engineering

1.3.4 Real Estate Construction Project

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Production

2.1 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Waterproof Coiled Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Waterproof Coiled Materia

