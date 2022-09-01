Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market 2022
Automotive High-precision Positioning System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive High-precision Positioning System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Centimeter-level Positioning
Decimeter-level Positioning
Segment by Application
Commercial Car
Passenger Car
By Company
Bosch
Analog Devices
U-blox
Honeywell
STMicroelectronics
NovAtel Inc
DecaWave Limited
Fibocom Wireless
Hi-Target Navigation Technology Corporation
SAPCORDA Services GmbH
Swift Navigation, Inc
Qianxun Spatial Intelligence Inc
Southsurvey
BeiJing StarNeto Tech
Guangzhou Asensing
Shenzhen Yicheng Automatic Driving
Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Daishi
Shenzhen Allystar
BDStar Navigation Products Division
Neusoft
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Centimeter-level Positioning
1.2.3 Decimeter-level Positioning
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Car
1.3.3 Passenger Car
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global To
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Automotive High-precision Positioning System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027