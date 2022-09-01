GaN Hemt Market 2022
GaN Hemt market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GaN Hemt market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Low Voltage (Below 100V)
High Voltage (More than 100V)
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Military
Electronic
Mobile Communication
Others
By Company
Infineon Technologies AG
Qorvo
TI
Toshiba
Fujitsu
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Mitsubishi Electric Corp
STMicroelectronics
Northrop Grumman
Wolfspeed
MACOM Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 GaN Hemt Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global GaN Hemt Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low Voltage (Below 100V)
1.2.3 High Voltage (More than 100V)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GaN Hemt Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Military
1.3.4 Electronic
1.3.5 Mobile Communication
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global GaN Hemt Production
2.1 Global GaN Hemt Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global GaN Hemt Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global GaN Hemt Production by Region
2.3.1 Global GaN Hemt Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global GaN Hemt Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global GaN Hemt Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global GaN Hemt Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global GaN Hemt Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global GaN Hemt Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global GaN Hemt Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global GaN Hemt Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales GaN Hemt by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global GaN Hemt Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global GaN Hemt Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
