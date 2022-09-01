Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics, also known as High-throughput sequencing, is marked by the ability to sequence one hundred thousand to one million DNA molecules in parallel, often with short readings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NGS Informatics Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics include Agilent Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Dnanexus, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Genomatrix, llumina, Fabric Genomics, Partek Incorporated and Qiagen NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NGS Informatics Services

Data Analysis and Management Tool

Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Academics and Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Others

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agilent Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Dnanexus

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Genomatrix

llumina

Fabric Genomics

Partek Incorporated

Qiagen NV

Sapio Sciences

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

