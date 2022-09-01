Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Market 2022
Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Low-medium Voltage
High Voltage
Segment by Application
Auto Industry
Communication
Electronic
Aerospace
Others
By Company
TI
Navitas
Efficient Power Conversion
GaN Systems
VisIC
Transphorm
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low-medium Voltage
1.2.3 High Voltage
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Auto Industry
1.3.3 Communication
1.3.4 Electronic
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Production
2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) ICs Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
https://www.primemarketreports.com/