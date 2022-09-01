2022-2027 and Regional Flavonoids Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
The global Flavonoids market was valued at 16.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Favonoids are water soluble polyphenolic molecules containing 15 carbon atoms. Flavonoids belong to the polyphenol family. Flavanoids can be visualized as two benzene rings which are joined together with a short three carbon chain. One of the carbons of the short chain is always connected to a carbon of one of the benzene rings, either directly or through an oxygen bridge, thereby forming a third middle ring, which can be five or six-membered. The flavonoids consist of 6 major subgroups: chalcone, flavone, flavonol, flavanone, anthocyanins and isoflavonoids.Flavonoids are natural ingredients extracted from plants. Due to the distribution characteristics of raw materials, manufacturers of this industry are mainly located in Asia Pacific, especially China. SANREN Bio-Technology, Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Okay, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical, Hunan Kang Biotech, ADM,Frutarom Health,Shaanxi Huike, Taiyo Green Power,TEAREVO and Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech are major manufacturers of this industry. SANREN Bio-Technology is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of SANREN Bio-Technology was 393.9 tons, and the company held a share of 10.3%. SANREN Bio-Technology, Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Okay, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical, Hunan Kang Biotech, Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical and Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical are the world`s leading hesperidin manufacturers. ADM, Frutarom Health and Shaanxi Huike are the major manufacturers of daidzein.Taiyo Green Power, TEAREVO, Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech and Infré are global leaders of catechin. At present, there are thousands kinds of favonoids. However, only dozens of products have been commercialized. Only hesperidin, daidzein, catechin and genistein have a larger market size. Most of the raw material production areas of favonoids are located in China, which has led to the emergence of a large number of manufacturers in China. Chinese manufacturers export their products to Europe, the United States and Japan in large quantities either directly or through traders. Due to the low level of industry concentration, few companies can be called top manufacturers.
By Market Verdors:
Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical
Chengdu Okay
Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical
Hunan Kang Biotech
Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical
Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical
SANREN Bio-Technology
Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical
Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical
Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical
Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical
Quzhou Tiansheng Plant Extract
Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering
Chongqing Zhuliu Bioengineering
Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech
ADM
Frutarom Health
Shaanxi Huike
Xian Desheng yuan
Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng
Taiyo Green Power
DSM
TEAREVO
Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech
Infré
Hunan Nutramax
Guangdong Yilong Industry Group
Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech
Shanghai Novanat Bioresources
Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech
By Types:
Hesperidin
Daidzein
Catechin
Genistein
By Applications:
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Feed Additives
