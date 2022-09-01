Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single-sided Tape

Double-sided Tape

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronic

Appliance Industry

Building

Others

By Company

3M

Nitto Denko

Saint-Gobain

tesa SE

Scapa

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer Group

AFTC Group

Olympic Bonding Solutions

SuZhou ShiHua New Material

Ajit Industries

MightyLoc

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single-sided Tape

1.2.3 Double-sided Tape

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronic

1.3.4 Appliance Industry

1.3.5 Building

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Production

2.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Acr

