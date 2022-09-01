Organic Cannabis Market 2022
Organic Cannabis market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Cannabis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
End Product
Unprocessed
Segment by Application
Recreational
Medical
Industrial
By Company
Pasha Brands Ltd
Canopy Growth Corporation
Cronos Group Inc.
Tilray?Inc.
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Cannabis Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Cannabis Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 End Product
1.2.3 Unprocessed
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Cannabis Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Recreational
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organic Cannabis Production
2.1 Global Organic Cannabis Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Organic Cannabis Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Organic Cannabis Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Cannabis Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Organic Cannabis Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Organic Cannabis Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Organic Cannabis Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Organic Cannabis Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Organic Cannabis Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Organic Cannabis Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Organic Cannabis Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Organic Cannabis by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Organic Cannabis Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Organic Can
