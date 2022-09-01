Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composites Honeycomb Core Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Composites Honeycomb Core Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composites Honeycomb Core Materials include Honicel (Netherlands), Hexcel Corporation (US), Euro-Composites (Luxembourg), Argosy International (US), Grigeo (Lithuania), Plascore (US), Tubus Baer GmbH (Germany), Corinth Group (Netherlands) and Axxion Group (Netherlands) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Composites Honeycomb Core Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum

Paper

Nomex

Thermoplastic

Others

Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Construction & infrastructure

Transportation

Others

Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composites Honeycomb Core Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composites Honeycomb Core Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Composites Honeycomb Core Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Composites Honeycomb Core Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honicel (Netherlands)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Euro-Composites (Luxembourg)

Argosy International (US)

Grigeo (Lithuania)

Plascore (US)

Tubus Baer GmbH (Germany)

Corinth Group (Netherlands)

Axxion Group (Netherlands)

Ten Cate (Netherlands)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Honeycomb Core Materials Players in Global Market

