Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic-based egg packaging is designed for carrying and transporting whole eggs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic-based Egg Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Plastic-based Egg Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic-based Egg Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic-based Egg Packaging include CKF, Dispak, Ovotherm International Handels, Pactiv and Tekni-Plex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Plastic-based Egg Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tray

Carton

Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Chain Store

Others

Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic-based Egg Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic-based Egg Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic-based Egg Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Plastic-based Egg Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CKF

Dispak

Ovotherm International Handels

Pactiv

Tekni-Plex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic-based Egg Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic-based Egg Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic-based Egg Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic-based Egg Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic-based Egg Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

