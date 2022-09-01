Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic-based egg packaging is designed for carrying and transporting whole eggs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic-based Egg Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Plastic-based Egg Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic-based Egg Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic-based Egg Packaging include CKF, Dispak, Ovotherm International Handels, Pactiv and Tekni-Plex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Plastic-based Egg Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tray
Carton
Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Chain Store
Others
Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic-based Egg Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic-based Egg Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic-based Egg Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Plastic-based Egg Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CKF
Dispak
Ovotherm International Handels
Pactiv
Tekni-Plex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic-based Egg Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic-based Egg Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic-based Egg Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic-based Egg Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic-based Egg Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
