Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Liquid-cooled Heat Sink market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Conductable

Immersive

Segment by Application

Industrial

Automobile

Household Appliances

Other

By Company

Intel

NZXT

Corsair

CyberPower

Syscooling

Tran-Tec Corporation

Advanced Thermal Solutions

CTX Thermal Solutions

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conductable
1.2.3 Immersive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Household Appliances
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Production
2.1 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Liquid-cooled Heat Sink Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 G

 

