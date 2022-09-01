Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Market 2022
Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Powder Mats
Emulsion Mats
Segment by Application
Construction
Consumer Recreation
Industrial
Marine
Transportation
Wind Energy
Others
By Company
3B Fibreglass
Owens Corning
Superior Huntingdon Composites
Changzhou JLON Composite
Hitex Composites
Sichuan Chang Yang Composites
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Powder Mats
1.2.3 Emulsion Mats
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Consumer Recreation
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Marine
1.3.6 Transportation
1.3.7 Wind Energy
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Production
2.1 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Continuous Filament Mat (CFM) Revenue by Region: 2017
