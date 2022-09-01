Uncategorized

Fire Resistant Grills Market 2022

Fire Resistant Grills market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Resistant Grills market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Intumescent Grilles

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Company

Rf-Technologies

Envirograf

Pyroplex

Assa Abloy (Pyropanel)

Lorient

Koolair Group

Mann McGowan

Securo

Firestop Limited

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Resistant Grills Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Resistant Grills Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Intumescent Grilles
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Resistant Grills Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire Resistant Grills Production
2.1 Global Fire Resistant Grills Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire Resistant Grills Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire Resistant Grills Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire Resistant Grills Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire Resistant Grills Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fire Resistant Grills Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire Resistant Grills Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire Resistant Grills Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fire Resistant Grills Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fire Resistant Grills Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fire Resistant Grills Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Fire Resistant Grills by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Fire Resi

