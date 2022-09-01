Fire Protection Glove Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Protection Glove in global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Protection Glove Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fire Protection Glove Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fire Protection Glove companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Protection Glove market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Leather Glove Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Protection Glove include Pfanner, ROSTAING, safety experts, Total, Fireguard safety equip, HexArmor and Magid Glove & Safety, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Protection Glove manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Protection Glove Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fire Protection Glove Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Leather Glove

Polyester Ammonia Glove

Synthetic Fiber Glove

Global Fire Protection Glove Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fire Protection Glove Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Industrial

Fire Control

Other

Global Fire Protection Glove Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fire Protection Glove Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Protection Glove revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Protection Glove revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Protection Glove sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fire Protection Glove sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfanner

ROSTAING

safety experts

Total

Fireguard safety equip

HexArmor

Magid Glove & Safety

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Protection Glove Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire Protection Glove Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire Protection Glove Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire Protection Glove Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire Protection Glove Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fire Protection Glove Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Protection Glove Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire Protection Glove Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire Protection Glove Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fire Protection Glove Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fire Protection Glove Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Protection Glove Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Protection Glove Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Protection Glove Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Protection Glove Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Protection Glove Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

