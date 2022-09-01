Fire Protection Glove Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Protection Glove in global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Protection Glove Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fire Protection Glove Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fire Protection Glove companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Protection Glove market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Leather Glove Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Protection Glove include Pfanner, ROSTAING, safety experts, Total, Fireguard safety equip, HexArmor and Magid Glove & Safety, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Protection Glove manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Protection Glove Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Protection Glove Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Leather Glove
Polyester Ammonia Glove
Synthetic Fiber Glove
Global Fire Protection Glove Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Protection Glove Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Industrial
Fire Control
Other
Global Fire Protection Glove Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Protection Glove Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Protection Glove revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Protection Glove revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fire Protection Glove sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fire Protection Glove sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfanner
ROSTAING
safety experts
Total
Fireguard safety equip
HexArmor
Magid Glove & Safety
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Protection Glove Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Protection Glove Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Protection Glove Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Protection Glove Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Protection Glove Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fire Protection Glove Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Protection Glove Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Protection Glove Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Protection Glove Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fire Protection Glove Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fire Protection Glove Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Protection Glove Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Protection Glove Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Protection Glove Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Protection Glove Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Protection Glove Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
