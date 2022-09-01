Anti-Freeze Agents Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Freeze Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anti-Freeze Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Freeze Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Glycol Anti-Freeze Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Freeze Agents include Castrol, CAT, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Prestone, Shell, Total, Sinopec and American Mfg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Freeze Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Glycol Anti-Freeze Agents

Methanol Anti-Freeze Agents

Ethanol Anti-Freeze Agents

Other

Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Internal Combustion Engine Systems

Air Conditioning System

Snow Solvent System

Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Freeze Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Freeze Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Freeze Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-Freeze Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Castrol

CAT

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Prestone

Shell

Total

Sinopec

American Mfg

Amsoil

Ashland

Kost USA

Cummins Filtration

Gulf Oil

Hindustan Petroleum

Huntsman

Motul

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Freeze Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Freeze Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Freeze Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Freeze Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Freeze Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Freeze Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Freeze Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Freeze Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Siz

