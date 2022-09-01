Anti-Freeze Agents Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Freeze Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Anti-Freeze Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Freeze Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethylene Glycol Anti-Freeze Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Freeze Agents include Castrol, CAT, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Prestone, Shell, Total, Sinopec and American Mfg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Freeze Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethylene Glycol Anti-Freeze Agents
Methanol Anti-Freeze Agents
Ethanol Anti-Freeze Agents
Other
Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Internal Combustion Engine Systems
Air Conditioning System
Snow Solvent System
Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Freeze Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Freeze Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Freeze Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Anti-Freeze Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Castrol
CAT
Chevron
ExxonMobil
Prestone
Shell
Total
Sinopec
American Mfg
Amsoil
Ashland
Kost USA
Cummins Filtration
Gulf Oil
Hindustan Petroleum
Huntsman
Motul
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Freeze Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Freeze Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Freeze Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Freeze Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Freeze Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Freeze Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Freeze Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Freeze Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Freeze Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-Freeze Agents Market Siz
