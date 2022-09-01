Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cleansing Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) include EWG’s Skin Deep(US), Chemistry Connection(US), Essential Wholesale & Labs(US), Natures Garden(US), Cosmeticsinfo.org(US), SpecialChem(US), Paula’s Choice(US), Aroma Alternatives Ltd. Co(US) and Aquatech Skin Care(Canada), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cleansing Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate
Hair conditioning Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate
Surfactant Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hair Care
Skin Care
Oral Care
Baby Care
Other
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EWG’s Skin Deep(US)
Chemistry Connection(US)
Essential Wholesale & Labs(US)
Natures Garden(US)
Cosmeticsinfo.org(US)
SpecialChem(US)
Paula’s Choice(US)
Aroma Alternatives Ltd. Co(US)
Aquatech Skin Care(Canada)
Gracefruit Limited(UK)
Earth Science Beauty(Canada)
Making Cosmetics(US)
Windy Point Soap Making Supplies(Canada)
Ingredients To die For(US)
The Soap Kitchen(US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate (SCI) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Cocoyl Isethionat
