Aluminum FRP Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum FRP in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum FRP Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum FRP Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminum FRP companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum FRP market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Plate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum FRP include Aleris, Alba, Alcoa, EGA, Hindalco Novelis, Novo Hydro, Rusal and Vedanta Aluminum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum FRP manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum FRP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum FRP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Plate
Aluminum Foil
Global Aluminum FRP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum FRP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food And Beverage
Construction Of Buildings,
Cars, Transport Machine
Aerospace, Defense,
Industrial Machinery, General Machinery
Other
Global Aluminum FRP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum FRP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum FRP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum FRP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum FRP sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminum FRP sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aleris
Alba
Alcoa
EGA
Hindalco Novelis
Novo Hydro
Rusal
Vedanta Aluminum
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum FRP Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum FRP Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum FRP Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum FRP Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum FRP Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum FRP Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum FRP Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum FRP Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum FRP Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum FRP Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum FRP Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum FRP Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum FRP Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum FRP Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum FRP Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum FRP Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminum FRP Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Aluminum Plate
4.1.3 Aluminum Foil
4.2 By Type – G
