Sodium Persulfate Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium persulfate is an inorganic compound and is the sodium salt of persulfate which is also known as peroxydisulfate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Persulfate in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Persulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Persulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sodium Persulfate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Persulfate market was valued at 212.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 269.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Persulfate Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Persulfate include VR Persulfates, Peroxy Chem, ABC Chemicals, Geo-Cleanse International, Sigma-Aldrich, Ryoko Chemical and Stars chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Persulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Persulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Persulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium Persulfate Powder
Sodium Persulfate Particles
Global Sodium Persulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Persulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Printed Circuit Boards
Textiles
Water Treatment
Polymerization
Chemical Synthesis
Disinfectant
Others
Global Sodium Persulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Persulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Persulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Persulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Persulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Sodium Persulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VR Persulfates
Peroxy Chem
ABC Chemicals
Geo-Cleanse International
Sigma-Aldrich
Ryoko Chemical
Stars chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Persulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Persulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Persulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Persulfate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Persulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Persulfate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Persulfate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Persulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Persulfate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Persulfate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Persulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Persulfate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Persulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Persulfate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Persulfate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Persulfate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Persulfate Market Size Markets, 2021 &
