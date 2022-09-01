Sodium Persulfate Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium persulfate is an inorganic compound and is the sodium salt of persulfate which is also known as peroxydisulfate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Persulfate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Persulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Persulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Persulfate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Persulfate market was valued at 212.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 269.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Persulfate Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Persulfate include VR Persulfates, Peroxy Chem, ABC Chemicals, Geo-Cleanse International, Sigma-Aldrich, Ryoko Chemical and Stars chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Persulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Persulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Persulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Persulfate Powder

Sodium Persulfate Particles

Global Sodium Persulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Persulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Printed Circuit Boards

Textiles

Water Treatment

Polymerization

Chemical Synthesis

Disinfectant

Others

Global Sodium Persulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Persulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Persulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Persulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Persulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Persulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VR Persulfates

Peroxy Chem

ABC Chemicals

Geo-Cleanse International

Sigma-Aldrich

Ryoko Chemical

Stars chemical

