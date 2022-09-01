Road Traffic Coating Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Traffic road marking coatings play a vital role in maintaining the road safety, especially in four and six-lane highways. The coatings help ensure the smooth movement of traffic, thereby reducing the number of road accidents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Traffic Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Road Traffic Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Road Traffic Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Road Traffic Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Road Traffic Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Road Traffic Coating include Geveko Markings, LANINO, DowDuPont, Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints PPG, Crown Technologies, Nippon Paint Holdings, SealMaster and SWARCO. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Road Traffic Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Road Traffic Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Traffic Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paint

Thermoplastic

Preformed Polymer Tape

Epoxy

Global Road Traffic Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Traffic Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Urban Road

Expressway

Others

Global Road Traffic Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Road Traffic Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Road Traffic Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Road Traffic Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Road Traffic Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Road Traffic Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Geveko Markings

LANINO

DowDuPont

Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints PPG

Crown Technologies

Nippon Paint Holdings

SealMaster

SWARCO

