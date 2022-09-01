Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Noise Barriers is a sound insulation.In order to block the direct sound between the sound source and the receiver, a device is inserted between the sound source and the receiver, so that the sound wave transmission has a significant additional attenuation, thereby reducing the noise impact in a certain area where the receiver is located.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Noise Barriers in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Fiberglass Noise Barriers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiberglass Noise Barriers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wave Plates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Noise Barriers include Evonik Degussa, Industrial Noise Control, Armtec, DELTA BLOC International GmbH, Noise Barriers, KOHLHAUL, Paragon Noise Barriers, Kinetics Noise Control and AKRIPOL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiberglass Noise Barriers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wave Plates
Shutter Panels
Other
Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Transportation
Industrial Sections
Airport
Other
Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiberglass Noise Barriers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiberglass Noise Barriers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiberglass Noise Barriers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Fiberglass Noise Barriers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik Degussa
Industrial Noise Control
Armtec
DELTA BLOC International GmbH
Noise Barriers
KOHLHAUL
Paragon Noise Barriers
Kinetics Noise Control
AKRIPOL
REBLOC GmbH
Gramm Barriers
Sankwong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiberglass Noise Barriers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Noise Barriers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Noise Barriers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Noise Barriers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Noise Barriers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Noise Barrier
