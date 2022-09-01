Global Pulmonology Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Pulmonology Device market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pulmonology Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pulmonary Biopsy Devices
Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Needles
Airway Stents
Stainless Steel Stents
Single-Use Bronchoscopes
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Specialty Clinic
Others
By Company
Boston Scientific Corporation
CONMED Corporation
Olympus Corporation
Cook Medical Incorporated
Medi-Globe GmbH
Ambu A/S
Verathon
United Medical Surgical Services Ltd
Hunan Vathin
Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd
Merit Medical Systems
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pulmonology Device Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pulmonology Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pulmonary Biopsy Devices
1.2.3 Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Needles
1.2.4 Airway Stents
1.2.5 Stainless Steel Stents
1.2.6 Single-Use Bronchoscopes
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pulmonology Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Specialty Clinic
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pulmonology Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Pulmonology Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pulmonology Device Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Pulmonology Device Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Pulmonology Device Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Pulmonology Device by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Pulmonology Device Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Pulmonology Device Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Pulmonology Device Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pulmonology Device Sales by Manuf
