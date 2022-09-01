Uncategorized

Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cargo Aeroplane

Passenger Plane

Segment by Application

Short-distance Transport

Midway Transportation

Long-distance Transport

By Company

AeroDelft

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

Airbus S.A.S.

Alaka?i Technologies

HES Energy Systems

Pipistrel d.o.o

PJSC Tupolev

The Boeing Company

Urban Aeronautics Ltd

ZeroAvia, Inc

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cargo Aeroplane
1.2.3 Passenger Plane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Short-distance Transport
1.3.3 Midway Transportation
1.3.4 Long-distance Transport
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Production
2.1 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Hydrogen-powpered Aircraft Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
