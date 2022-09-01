Coated Steel Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The coated steel industry finds its application majorly in building & construction, appliances, automotive, and Others industries, which includes AHU, generator canopy, signage, solar heaters, lighting fixtures, furniture, metal doors & frames, and decking profilers. The growth of building & construction application is driven by increasing urbanization in Asia-Pacific and RoW, which resulted into increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Low interest rates on housing loans are also responsible for increase in the demand for new houses, eventually driving the market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coated Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Coated Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158564/global-coated-steel-market-2022-2028-817

Global Coated Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Coated Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coated Steel market was valued at 21250 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25910 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coated Steel include Arcelormittal S.A., SSAB AB, Salzgitter AG, OJSC Novolipetsk Steel, Voestalpine AG, OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, Thyssenkrupp AG, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and United States Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coated Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coated Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coated Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Fluoropolymer

Siliconized Polyester

Plastisol

Others

Global Coated Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coated Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Others

Global Coated Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coated Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coated Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coated Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coated Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Coated Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arcelormittal S.A.

SSAB AB

Salzgitter AG

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

Voestalpine AG

OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

United States Steel

Essar Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Limited

Lysvenskii Metallurgicheskii Zavod ZAO

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158564/global-coated-steel-market-2022-2028-817

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coated Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coated Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coated Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coated Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coated Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coated Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coated Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coated Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coated Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coated Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coated Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coated Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coated Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coated Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coated Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyester

4.1.3 Fluoropolymer

4.1.4 Siliconize

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158564/global-coated-steel-market-2022-2028-817

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

