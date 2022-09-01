Conductive Silicone Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicone elastomers are projected to be the most-dominant type of conductive silicones between 2016 and 2021. Silicone elastomers are of great importance due to their extraordinary characteristics such as electric properties, mechanical strength, shock resistance, moisture resistance, excellent adhesion properties, and aging and chemical resistance. Silicone elastomer are further segmented as HTV (High temperature vulcanize), LSR (Liquid silicone rubber), and RTV (Room temperature vulcanize) and are preferably used in the electronics & electrical industry. Owing to its high electrical & thermal conductivity, flexibility and high mechanical strength, silicone elastomers are rapidly growing in the conductive silicon market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Silicone in global, including the following market information:
Global Conductive Silicone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Conductive Silicone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Conductive Silicone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Conductive Silicone market was valued at 3269.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4276.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elastomers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conductive Silicone include DOW Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Elkem Silicones, ACC Silicones Ltd. and Nusil Technologies LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Conductive Silicone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conductive Silicone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Elastomers
Resins
Gels
Others
Global Conductive Silicone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecommunication & IT
Automotive
Entertainment
Building & Construction
Power Generation & Distribution
Photovoltaic
LED
Others Electronics
Global Conductive Silicone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Conductive Silicone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Conductive Silicone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Conductive Silicone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Conductive Silicone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DOW Corning Corporation
Wacker Chemie AG
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Evonik Industries AG
KCC Corporation
Elkem Silicones
ACC Silicones Ltd.
Nusil Technologies LLC
Reiss Manufacturing Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conductive Silicone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conductive Silicone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conductive Silicone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conductive Silicone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conductive Silicone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Conductive Silicone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conductive Silicone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conductive Silicone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conductive Silicone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Conductive Silicone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Conductive Silicone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Silicone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Silicone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Silicone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Silicone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Silicone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Conductive Si
