Conductive Silicone Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicone elastomers are projected to be the most-dominant type of conductive silicones between 2016 and 2021. Silicone elastomers are of great importance due to their extraordinary characteristics such as electric properties, mechanical strength, shock resistance, moisture resistance, excellent adhesion properties, and aging and chemical resistance. Silicone elastomer are further segmented as HTV (High temperature vulcanize), LSR (Liquid silicone rubber), and RTV (Room temperature vulcanize) and are preferably used in the electronics & electrical industry. Owing to its high electrical & thermal conductivity, flexibility and high mechanical strength, silicone elastomers are rapidly growing in the conductive silicon market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Silicone in global, including the following market information:

Global Conductive Silicone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conductive Silicone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Conductive Silicone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conductive Silicone market was valued at 3269.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4276.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elastomers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conductive Silicone include DOW Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Elkem Silicones, ACC Silicones Ltd. and Nusil Technologies LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conductive Silicone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conductive Silicone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Elastomers

Resins

Gels

Others

Global Conductive Silicone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunication & IT

Automotive

Entertainment

Building & Construction

Power Generation & Distribution

Photovoltaic

LED

Others Electronics

Global Conductive Silicone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conductive Silicone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conductive Silicone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conductive Silicone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Conductive Silicone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW Corning Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Evonik Industries AG

KCC Corporation

Elkem Silicones

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Nusil Technologies LLC

Reiss Manufacturing Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Conductive Silicone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Conductive Silicone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Conductive Silicone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Conductive Silicone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Conductive Silicone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Conductive Silicone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Conductive Silicone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Conductive Silicone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Conductive Silicone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Conductive Silicone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Conductive Silicone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Silicone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Silicone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Silicone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Silicone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Silicone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Conductive Si

