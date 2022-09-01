Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hot Box Resin for Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Box Resin for Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Phenolic Resin
Furan (Furfuryl Alcohol) Resin
Urea Formaldehyde Resin
Segment by Application
Automobile Castings
Internal Combustion Engine Castings
Tractor Castings
Engineering Machinery Castings
Military Castings
Others
By Company
ASK Chemicals
HA-International
Mazzon
Jinan Shengquan Group
Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology
Changle Hengchang Chemical
Sharing Chemical Industry
Guangdong Zhuli Casting Materials Technology
Furtenbach
Bharath Foundry Chemicals
LERG SA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hot Box Resin for Casting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Phenolic Resin
1.2.3 Furan (Furfuryl Alcohol) Resin
1.2.4 Urea Formaldehyde Resin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Castings
1.3.3 Internal Combustion Engine Castings
1.3.4 Tractor Castings
1.3.5 Engineering Machinery Castings
1.3.6 Military Castings
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Production
2.1 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
