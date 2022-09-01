GaN MMIC Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
GaN MMIC market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GaN MMIC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
HEMTs Type
HBT Type
MESFETs Type
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Military
Communication
Radar
Others
By Company
Wolfspeed
Qorvo
Analog Devices
TI
Ommic SA
Northrop Grumman
RFHIC
Transcom
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 GaN MMIC Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global GaN MMIC Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 HEMTs Type
1.2.3 HBT Type
1.2.4 MESFETs Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GaN MMIC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Military
1.3.4 Communication
1.3.5 Radar
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global GaN MMIC Production
2.1 Global GaN MMIC Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global GaN MMIC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global GaN MMIC Production by Region
2.3.1 Global GaN MMIC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global GaN MMIC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global GaN MMIC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global GaN MMIC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global GaN MMIC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global GaN MMIC Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global GaN MMIC Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global GaN MMIC Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales GaN MMIC by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global GaN MMIC Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global GaN MMIC Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global GaN MMI
