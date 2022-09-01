Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,2-Bis(hydroxymethyl)butyric Acid (DMBA) is used as chain extender and hydrophilic agent. It is widely applied in manufacturing of water-based paint, water-based tackiness agent, and water-based leather finishing agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity ?98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) include Dongyang Baihang Chemical, Jiangxi JiYu New Material, Shijiazhuang Dowell Chemical, Dongyang Tianyu Chemical and Shanghai Daishang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity ?98%

Purity ?99%

Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Resins

Adhesives

Leather Finishing Agents

Others

Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dongyang Baihang Chemical

Jiangxi JiYu New Material

Shijiazhuang Dowell Chemical

Dongyang Tianyu Chemical

Shanghai Daishang Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dimethylolbutanoic Acid (DMBA) Compani

