Fatty Primary Amines Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fatty Primary Amines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fatty Primary Amines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Technology
Hydrogenation
Distillation
by Material
Lauryl Amine
Coconut Alkyl Amine
Stearyl Amine
Palmityl Amine
Others
Segment by Application
Textile Chemicals
Oilfield Chemicals
Daily Chemical
Water Treatment
Others
By Company
Akzo Nobel
Solvay
Kao Chem
Global Amines
Evonik
Ecogreen Oleochemicals
NOF Group
Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical
Zhejiang Wansheng
Shandong Fusite Oil Technology
Tenghui Oil Chem
Guangrao Kerui Biotechnology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fatty Primary Amines Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fatty Primary Amines Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrogenation
1.2.3 Distillation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fatty Primary Amines Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textile Chemicals
1.3.3 Oilfield Chemicals
1.3.4 Daily Chemical
1.3.5 Water Treatment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fatty Primary Amines Production
2.1 Global Fatty Primary Amines Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fatty Primary Amines Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fatty Primary Amines Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fatty Primary Amines Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fatty Primary Amines Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fatty Primary Amines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fatty Primary Amines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fatty Primary Amines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fatty Primary Amines Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fatty Primary Amines Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fatty Primary Amines Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2
