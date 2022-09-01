Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Segment by Application
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
By Company
Diester Industries
Neste Oil
Infinita Renovables
Biopetrol
Cargill
ADM
Ital Green Oil
Glencore
Louis Dreyfus
Renewable Energy Group
RBF Port Neches
Ag Processing
Elevance
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Evergreen Bio Fuels
Minnesota Soybean Processors
Caramuru
Jinergy
Hebei Jingu Group
Longyan Zhuoyue
Greenergy UK
SunOil
Petrotec
Biocom
SARIA Bio-Industries
Biodiesel Aragon
Bionor
Iniciativas Bioenergeticas
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biofuels and Biodiesel
1.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Bioethanol
1.2.3 Biodiesel
1.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Industrial Fuels
1.3.3 Transportation Fuels
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Biofuels and Biodiesel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Biofuels and Biodiesel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-
