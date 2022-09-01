Global Ultra High Purity Helium Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ultra High Purity Helium market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultra High Purity Helium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
5N
6N
Segment by Application
Medical
Metal Welding
Glass Production
Others
By Company
Air Liquide
Linde Plc
Air Products & Chemicals
Matheson
Amit Specialty Gasco
NexAir LLC
MESA Specialty Gases & Equipment
Maine Oxy
Leeden National Oxygen Ltd
Jinan Deyang Special Gas Co
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ultra High Purity Helium Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 5N
1.2.3 6N
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Metal Welding
1.3.4 Glass Production
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Production
2.1 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Ultra High Purity Helium Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Globa
