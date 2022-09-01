Global Plant Cooking Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Plant Cooking Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant Cooking Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Peanut Oil
Soybean Oil
Rapeseed Oil
Sesame Oil
Other
Segment by Application
Home Use
Catering
Food Processing Industry
By Company
Cargill, Incorporated
ACH Foods Company Inc
Bunge North America Inc
Archer Daniels Midland
ConAgra Foods Inc
CHS Inc
Chinatex Corporation
Richardson Oilseed Ltd
J-Oil Mills Inc
Carapelli Firenze S.P.A
Olam International
Adani Group
Ventura Foods
Lorenzati Group
Shandong Xingquan Oil Co. Ltd
Xunda Edible Oil Co. Ltd
Yihai Kerry
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plant Cooking Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plant Cooking Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Peanut Oil
1.2.3 Soybean Oil
1.2.4 Rapeseed Oil
1.2.5 Sesame Oil
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plant Cooking Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Catering
1.3.4 Food Processing Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plant Cooking Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Plant Cooking Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant Cooking Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Plant Cooking Oil Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Plant Cooking Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Plant Cooking Oil by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Plant Cooking Oil Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Plant Cooking Oil Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Plant Cooking Oil Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Plant Cooking Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Plant Cooking Oil Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
