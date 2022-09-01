Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)
Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)
Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)
Segment by Application
Semiconductor
Electronics and Microelectronics
Other
By Company
Oxford Instruments
ULVAC
Lam Research
AMEC
PlasmaTherm
SAMCO
Applied Materials
Sentech
SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech Company)
GigaLane
CORIAL
Trion Technology
NAURA
Plasma Etch, Inc.
Tokyo Electron Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)
1.2.3 Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)
1.2.4 Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor
1.3.3 Electronics and Microelectronics
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Production
2.1 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plasma Etch System for Wafer Processing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
