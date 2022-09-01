Global Silicon Carbide Grains Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Silicon Carbide Grains market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Carbide Grains market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Black Silicon Carbide Grains
Green Silicon Carbide Grains
Segment by Application
Abrasive Industry
Refractory Industry
Ceramic Industry
Chemical and Steel Industry
Auto and Military Aviation Industry
Photovoltaic Industry
Others
By Company
Saint-Gobain
Fiven
Lanzhou Heqiao
Cumi Murugappa
Elsid
Washington Mills
ESD-SIC
Erdos
Elmet
Snam Abrasives
ESK-SIC
Navarro
Pacific Rundum
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Silicon Carbide Grains Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Black Silicon Carbide Grains
1.2.3 Green Silicon Carbide Grains
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Abrasive Industry
1.3.3 Refractory Industry
1.3.4 Ceramic Industry
1.3.5 Chemical and Steel Industry
1.3.6 Auto and Military Aviation Industry
1.3.7 Photovoltaic Industry
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Production
2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Grains Revenue by Region:
