Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.
The acrylic adhesives industry is relatively dispersed, in the world wide, major manufacturers mainly are Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soken and Others. The top 5 manufacturers accounted 27.33% in 2019, while the Henkel is largest player in the global Acrylic Adhesives market, it occupied 14.29% in the industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acrylic Adhesives Market
In 2020, the global Acrylic Adhesives market size was US$ 5270.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6804.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Acrylic Adhesives Scope and Market Size
Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented into
Water-based
Solvent-based
Reactive
Other
Segment by Application, the Acrylic Adhesives market is segmented into
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical and Electronics
Energy & Power
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Acrylic Adhesives Market Share Analysis
Acrylic Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Acrylic Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, Acrylic Adhesives sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Henkel
3M
Arkema
H.B. Fuller
Soken
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
Tesa SE
LG Chem
Berry Plastics
Jiangyin Shuanghua
Xinfeng Group
Sika AG
DuPont
Ashland
Franklin International
Huntsman
Illinois Tool Works
LORD Corporation
Loxeal
Mapei
Huitian
Pidilite Industries
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
