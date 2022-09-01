Global and China Bottle Label Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Bottle Label Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bottle Label Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Bottle Label Adhesives market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Water-Soluble Polymers
Solvent-Based
Hot Melt
Reactive
Polymer Dispersion/Emulsion
Segment by Application
Wine Glass Drink Bottles
Beverage Lass Drink Bottles
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Henkel
Bostik
Applied Adhesives
Cattie Adhesives
H. B. Fuller
DOW CORNING CORP
ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS
Eastman
Mapei S.p.A.
Mactac
Dyna-Tech Adhesives
Novidon
ThreeBond
Loxeal
Permabond
3M
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bottle Label Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water-Soluble Polymers
1.2.3 Solvent-Based
1.2.4 Hot Melt
1.2.5 Reactive
1.2.6 Polymer Dispersion/Emulsion
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Wine Glass Drink Bottles
1.3.3 Beverage Lass Drink Bottles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Bottle Label Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Bottle Label Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Bottle Label Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Bottle Label Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/