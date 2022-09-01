Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Road Marking Paint Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Road Marking Paint industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Road Marking Paint industry and the market share of major countries, Road Marking Paint industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Road Marking Paint through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Road Marking Paint, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Road Marking Paint industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of Road Marking Paint Market by XYZResearch Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Road Marking Paint Market?

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

Nippon Paint

Ennis Flint

TATU

Geveko Markings

Hempel

KICTEC

PPG Industries

Zhejiang Brother

Asian Paints PPG

Reda National

LANINO

SealMaster

Luteng Tuliao

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Rainbow Brand

Major Type of Road Marking Paint Covered in XYZResearch report:

Thermoplastic Marking Paint

Waterbased Marking Paint

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Two-Component Road Marking Paint

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Other

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Road Marking Paint Market Segment Research Report 2022

1. Research Scope

2. Market Overview

2.1 Product Introduction, Application, Picture

2.2 Global Road Marking Paint Market by Value

2.2.1 Global Road Marking Paint Revenue by Type

2.2.2 Global Road Marking Paint Market by Value (%)

2.3 Global Road Marking Paint Market by Production

2.3.1 Global Road Marking Paint Production by Type

2.3.2 Global Road Marking Paint Market by Production (%)

3. The Major Driver of Road Marking Paint Industry

3.1 Historical & Forecast Global Road Marking Paint Demand

3.2 Largest Application for Road Marking Paint (2018-2028)

3.3 The Major Downstream Company in China Market 2022

4. Global and Regional Road Marking Paint Market

4.1 Regional Market Size in Terms of Production & Demand (2022)

4.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018-2022)

4.3 Concentration Ratio (CR5& CR10) of Road Marking Paint Market

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5. US Road Marking Paint Production, Demand (2018-2028)

5.1 Current and Estimated Production Breakdown by Type

5.2 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Type

5.3 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Application

5.4 Current and Estimated Revenue Breakdown by Type (2018-2028)

5.5 Current and Estimated Revenue Breakdown by Application (2018-2028)

6. Europe Road Marking Paint Production, Demand (201

