Draw wire sensor is a low-cost, compact sensor that can accurately measure the position or change of an object. The core components of the cable sensor are precise measuring lines and sensor elements (such as potentiometers or encoders), which convert path changes into proportional electrical signals. Maintenance free cables are particularly fast and easy to assemble and are used because of their reliability in all industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Draw Wire Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Draw Wire Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Draw Wire Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Draw Wire Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Draw Wire Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compact Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Draw Wire Sensors include Micro-Epsilon, Firstmark Controls, WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH, Althen Sensors, BEI Sensors, POSITAL, SICK AG, UniMeasure and Bestech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Draw Wire Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Draw Wire Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Draw Wire Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compact Sensor

Heavy Duty Sensor

Global Draw Wire Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Draw Wire Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Equipment

Building Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Automobile Engineering

Other

Global Draw Wire Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Draw Wire Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Draw Wire Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Draw Wire Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Draw Wire Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Draw Wire Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Micro-Epsilon

Firstmark Controls

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH

Althen Sensors

BEI Sensors

POSITAL

SICK AG

UniMeasure

Bestech

Messotron

Kubler Group

Sensata Technologies

Changchun Rongde Optical

TR Electronic

Phoenix Sensors LLC

Emolice

ADM Nuclear Technologies

ASM GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Draw Wire Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Draw Wire Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Draw Wire Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Draw Wire Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Draw Wire Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Draw Wire Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Draw Wire Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Draw Wire Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Draw Wire Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Draw Wire Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Draw Wire Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Draw Wire Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Draw Wire Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Draw Wire Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Draw Wire Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Draw Wire Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Draw Wire Sensors Market Size Markets, 2021 &

