Contact Sensor is a kind of sensor that must contact to have signal, such as pressure sensor, temperature sensor, etc. Because of its small size, easy to install and other characteristics, it is widely used in automobile, machinery, electronics and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Contact Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Contact Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Contact Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Contact Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Contact Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Contact Image Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Contact Sensors include OMEGA, Honeywell, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC, Panasonic, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Axxess Industries, Rockwell Automation, TE Connectivity and Micro-Epsilon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Contact Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Contact Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contact Image Sensor

Contact Distance Sensor

Contact Temperature Sensor

Contact Pressure Sensor

Other

Global Contact Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical and Healthcare

Automotive Industry

Consumer Electronics

Smart Home

Other

Global Contact Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Contact Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Contact Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Contact Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Contact Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OMEGA

Honeywell

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

Panasonic

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Axxess Industries

Rockwell Automation

TE Connectivity

Micro-Epsilon

Phoenix Sensors

Hexagon AB

Motion Industries

Banner Engineering

Melexis

HTMSensors

SICK AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Contact Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Contact Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Contact Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Contact Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Contact Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Contact Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Contact Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Contact Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Contact Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Contact Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Contact Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contact Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Contact Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contact Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Contact Sensors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Contact Image

