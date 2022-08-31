Safety Encoders Market
Safety encoders help to realize safety functions, thus promoting safe and efficient machine operation. The safety encoder generates information about position, angle and revolution, with special emphasis on mechanical and electrical safety.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Encoders in global, including the following market information:
Global Safety Encoders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Safety Encoders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Safety Encoders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Safety Encoders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Incremental Encoder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Safety Encoders include SICK AG, Siemens, Dynapar, Baumer, Pepperl + Fuchs, Rockwell Automation, TR-Electronic GmbH, HubnerGiessen and Pilz GmbH?Co. KG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Safety Encoders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Safety Encoders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Encoders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Incremental Encoder
Absolute Encoder
Global Safety Encoders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Encoders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machinery Equipment
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace and Defense
Robot Technologies
Other
Global Safety Encoders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Encoders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Safety Encoders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Safety Encoders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Safety Encoders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Safety Encoders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SICK AG
Siemens
Dynapar
Baumer
Pepperl + Fuchs
Rockwell Automation
TR-Electronic GmbH
HubnerGiessen
Pilz GmbH?Co. KG
ifm electronic gmbh
KEBA
OMRON
FRABA BV
Grainger
TR Electronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Safety Encoders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Safety Encoders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Safety Encoders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Safety Encoders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Safety Encoders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Safety Encoders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Safety Encoders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Safety Encoders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Safety Encoders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Safety Encoders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Safety Encoders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Encoders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Encoders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Encoders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Encoders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Encoders Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Safety Encoders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Incremental E
