Switching automation light grid has a variety of technologies and can be used in many applications: irregular object detection and counting, presence and outstanding monitoring, and all of these are carried out under very different installation conditions or environmental conditions. No matter the application requires small beam spacing, high ambient light immunity, large range, variable monitoring height or very thin shell size, the switch grating can meet the requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switching Automation Light Grids in global, including the following market information:

Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Switching Automation Light Grids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Switching Automation Light Grids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reflective Type Light Grids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Switching Automation Light Grids include SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Siemens, ABB, Rockwell Automation, McKinsey & Company and InteliLIGHT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Switching Automation Light Grids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reflective Type Light Grids

Retroreflective Type Light Grids

Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Automation

Road Detection

Car Park

Teaching Examination Room

Other

Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Switching Automation Light Grids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Switching Automation Light Grids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Switching Automation Light Grids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Switching Automation Light Grids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SICK AG

Pepperl+Fuchs

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Siemens

ABB

Rockwell Automation

McKinsey & Company

InteliLIGHT

Scolmore

Banner Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Switching Automation Light Grids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Switching Automation Light Grids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Switching Automation Light Grids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Switching Automation Light Grids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Switching Automation Light Grids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Switching Automation Light Grids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Switching Automation Light Grids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Switching Automation Light Grids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Switching Automation Light Grids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Switching Automation Light Grids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Switching Automation Light Grids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Switching Automation Light Grids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switching Automation Light Grids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Switching

