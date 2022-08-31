Glare Sensors Market
Glare sensor can detect and distinguish glare on flat surface. It also provides maximum reliability and cost savings. Gloss performance is a distinguishing criterion for process control – regardless of color, transparency or pattern. Glare sensor is another milestone in the development of customer-oriented sensors, which can detect various objects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glare Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Glare Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glare Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Glare Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glare Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Integrated Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glare Sensors include SICK AG, Ifm Electronic, OMRON, Rockwell Automation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Banner Engineering Corp, Vishay, Keyence and RS Components. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glare Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glare Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glare Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Integrated Sensor
Conventional Sensor
Global Glare Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glare Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Auto-Control
Household Electric
Traffic Navigation
Alarm Device
Other
Global Glare Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glare Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glare Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glare Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glare Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Glare Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SICK AG
Ifm Electronic
OMRON
Rockwell Automation
Pepperl+Fuchs
Banner Engineering Corp
Vishay
Keyence
RS Components
