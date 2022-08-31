Magnetic proximity sensors are used in situations where high positioning accuracy is required. The dimensions of cylindric magnetic sensors range from a minimum 2.5mm diameter subminiature package to a standard 6.0mm diameter package. All of these sensors are available in two versions, one for switching 10 W low level loads and the other for switching 60 W line voltage loads.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Micro Magnetic Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors include Ifm Electronic, Honeywell, OMRON, Rockwell Automation, Baumer, Fargo Controls, Pepperl+Fuchs, Steute Technologies and Balluff, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Micro Magnetic Sensors

Standard Magnetic Sensors

Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Medical Industry

Other

Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ifm Electronic

Honeywell

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

Baumer

Fargo Controls

Pepperl+Fuchs

Steute Technologies

Balluff

Littelfuse

Standex Electronics

HSI SENSING

Althen Sensors

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Eaton

Banner Engineering Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cylindrical Magnetic Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

