Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market
Anesthesia machine is to send anesthetic drugs into the alveoli of patients through mechanical circuit, forming the partial pressure of anesthetic gas, which directly inhibits the central nervous system after diffusing to the blood, thus producing the effect of general anesthesia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Anesthesia Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine include Fisher?Paykel Healthcare, Heyer Medical AG, Draeger, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray DS USA, Medtronic, Smiths Medical and Teleflex. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed Anesthesia Machine
Mobile Anesthesia Machine
Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Emergency Center
Other
Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fisher?Paykel Healthcare
Heyer Medical AG
Draeger
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips
Mindray DS USA
Medtronic
Smiths Medical
Teleflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Gas Flow Anesthesia Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
