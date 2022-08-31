Malaria rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) assist in the diagnosis of malaria by detecting evidence of malaria parasites (antigens) in human blood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7261842/global-malaria-rapid-diagnostics-devices-forecast-2022-2028-965

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices include Abbott, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN and Sight Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Consumables

Systems

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Centers for Disease Control

Hospital

Other

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Sight Diagnostics

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-malaria-rapid-diagnostics-devices-forecast-2022-2028-965-7261842

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-malaria-rapid-diagnostics-devices-forecast-2022-2028-965-7261842

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market

Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Research Report 2021

https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/