Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market
Malaria rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) assist in the diagnosis of malaria by detecting evidence of malaria parasites (antigens) in human blood.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7261842/global-malaria-rapid-diagnostics-devices-forecast-2022-2028-965
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices include Abbott, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN and Sight Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Consumables
Systems
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Centers for Disease Control
Hospital
Other
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
QIAGEN
Sight Diagnostics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market
Global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market Research Report 2021