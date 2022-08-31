Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market
Molecular Diagnostic Reagents are used to monitor the therapeutic efficacy of drugs. Currently immunoassays account for approx.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Diagnostics Reagent in global, including the following market information:
Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Molecular Diagnostics Reagent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sample Preparation Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molecular Diagnostics Reagent include Becton, Dickinson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Illumina, DiaSorin and Hologic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molecular Diagnostics Reagent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sample Preparation Kits
PCR Assay Kits
In situ Hybridization Kits
Microarray Kit
Sequencing Kit
Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Laboratories
Research Institutes
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Others
Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Molecular Diagnostics Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Molecular Diagnostics Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Molecular Diagnostics Reagent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Molecular Diagnostics Reagent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Becton, Dickinson
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
Agilent Technologies
Qiagen
Illumina
DiaSorin
Hologic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Companies
