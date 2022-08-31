Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market
The Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems, also known as artificial pancreas or hybrid closed loop automatically manages or withholds insulin in response to blood glucose measurements (via using continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and smart algorithms).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type I Diabetes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems include Eli Lily, Tandem, Insulet and Big Foot Biomedical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Type I Diabetes
Type II Diabetes
Global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Diabetes Clinics
Global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automatic Insulin Delivery Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eli Lily
Tandem
Insulet
Big Foot Biomedical
