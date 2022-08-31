Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market
3D bioprinting is a pioneering technology that enables fabrication of biomimetic, multiscale, multi-cellular tissues with highly complex tissue microenvironment, intricate cytoarchitecture, structure-function hierarchy, and tissue-specific compositional and mechanical heterogeneity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser-based 3D Bioprinting in global, including the following market information:
Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Laser-based 3D Bioprinting companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Printing Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laser-based 3D Bioprinting include 3D Systems, Organovo, CELLINK, Envision TEC, Materialise NV, Bio3D Technologies, Oceanz 3D printing, Solidscape and Stratasys and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laser-based 3D Bioprinting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Printing Equipment
Printing Material
Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Scientific Research
Other
Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laser-based 3D Bioprinting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laser-based 3D Bioprinting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Laser-based 3D Bioprinting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Laser-based 3D Bioprinting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3D Systems
Organovo
CELLINK
Envision TEC
Materialise NV
Bio3D Technologies
Oceanz 3D printing
Solidscape
Stratasys
Voxeljet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser-bas
